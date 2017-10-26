Luke Bryan Shares ‘Light It Up’ Video, Announces First Tour Dates of 2018

By Robyn Collins

Luke Bryan has released the music video for his new single “Light It Up,” which stars Minnesota Timberwolves player Jimmy Butler.

The cut is the lead single from Bryan’s new album What Makes You Country, which is scheduled to drop Dec. 8.

The country star has also revealed his first set of tour dates for 2018.

Kip Moore and Cadillac Three will join the tour for the dates that have been announced. Ticket sales begin Nov. 3.

Check out the video for “Light It Up,” and Luke’s early 2018 dates below.

2/16 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

2/17 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

2/18 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

2/22 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

2/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

2/24 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena