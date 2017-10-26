If You Want To Date A Movie Star You Should Work For SNL

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
(Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

The list of celebs dating SNL members keeps growing. First, Scarlett Johansson is reportedly involved with Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost, though she hasn’t made a commitment., then Ben Affleck who is dating producer Lindsay Shookus. They’ve gone house-hunting together in both New York and California.

Now Emma Stone is allegedly dating one of the writers. Three weeks ago, Lainey Gossip shared details of Emma and Dave McCary enjoying dinner dates. Then Emma made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live during Ryan Gosling’s opening monologue. At the after-party, some were shocked to see Emma kissing Dave.

They met a year ago. He wrote the sketch “Wells for Boys” the week she hosted Saturday Night Live. They’ve been dating since the summer. A backstage source said, (quote) “Some of the show staff knew about them being together, but they keep things very quiet.” Emma rarely talks about her love life.

(New York Post)

