Clint Black Working on a Christmas Musical

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Country superstar Clint Black has a new project in the works. The singer is writing songs for a new Christmas musical.

The project is titled Looking for Christmas and will include songs from his 1995 Christmas album of the same name, according to a new report in Variety.  The story follows a veteran struggling with PTSD and his attempt to reconnect with his wife and daughter.

The musical will reportedly also feature some of Black’s non-Christmas hits. With 50 charted singles in his catalog, there’s plenty to choose from.

 

 

