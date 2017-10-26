Clint Black Working on a Christmas Musical

By Robyn Collins

Country superstar Clint Black has a new project in the works. The singer is writing songs for a new Christmas musical.

The project is titled Looking for Christmas and will include songs from his 1995 Christmas album of the same name, according to a new report in Variety. The story follows a veteran struggling with PTSD and his attempt to reconnect with his wife and daughter.

The musical will reportedly also feature some of Black’s non-Christmas hits. With 50 charted singles in his catalog, there’s plenty to choose from.