Chevrolet Just Released a Real Life Hot Wheels Car! Here it is…

By: Rob Stone

Everybody has played with a Hot Wheels car at one point in their lives and now that we’re big kids, we want to actually drive one instead of push it around. Chevrolet is making that happen as they just released the 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels Camaro! The fire orange with black racing stripes Camaro will be for sale in early 2018 and we could not be more excited!

Check out both the mini Hot Wheels version and the big boy toy version here…

What car would you like to see become a Hot Wheels? I say they need to make a Corvette too!!