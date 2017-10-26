Chevrolet Just Released a Real Life Hot Wheels Car! Here it is…

By Rob Stone
Filed Under: 2018 Camaro, 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels, camaro, chevrolet, chevy, Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Camaro, Rob Stone

By: Rob Stone

Everybody has played with a Hot Wheels car at one point in their lives and now that we’re big kids, we want to actually drive one instead of push it around. Chevrolet is making that happen as they just released the 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels Camaro! The fire orange with black racing stripes Camaro will be for sale in early 2018 and we could not be more excited!

Check out both the mini Hot Wheels version and the big boy toy version here…

What car would you like to see become a Hot Wheels? I say they need to make a Corvette too!!

More from Rob Stone
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live