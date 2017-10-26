Watch Brad Paisley Sing the National Anthem at World Series Game 2

Photo: Jeff Lipsky

By Robyn Collins

Brad Paisley played electric guitar and sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” to open the second game of the 2017 World Series.

“Gonna be hard to top this honor for me,” the country star wrote on Instagram.

The Houston Astros won the game 7-6 in the 11th inning. It was the Astros’ first World Series win in the franchise’s history. The teams are tied at 1-1 going into game three.

Game two featured the most home runs in any World Series (8) and the most extra-inning homers (5) in any game, regular or post-season.

Check out Paisley’s take on the national anthem below.

Gonna be hard to top this honor for me. #worldseries17

A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on

 

