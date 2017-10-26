Blake Shelton Sings About Gwen Stefani On New Album

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

Blake Shelton’s new album, “Texoma Shore,” is set to drop November 3rd and we shouldn’t be too surprised that there’s at least one song on the album about his girlfriend Gwen Stefani. 

The track “Turnin’ Me On,” which Blake co-wrote with Jessi Alexanderand Josh Osborne, even has a shout out to Gwen’s signature “Revlon red” lipstick color.

“Knows how to set me on fire / she’s always holdin’ the match / And when my body’s beside hers / there ain’t no turnin’ back,” Blake sings. “She’s Revlon red in the blackest night / lighting up the room in the world just like she’s turnin’ me on.”

In the tune Blake also sings that Gwen’s “kisses taste like whiskey,” adding “If I’m what she wants, she gets what she wants.”

  • ONE MORE THING! Blake is set to kick off his new BS by Blake Shelton clothing line at Macy’s in Herald Square, New York on November 2nd. Blake will be on hand for the launch and the first 100 people to purchase an item from the line will get to meet and take a photo with him. Click here for more info.

