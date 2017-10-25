The Most Popular Dog Names Of 2017

Since most people consider dogs part of the family, picking the right name for man’s best friend can be as hard as picking one for a child. While some people like to go cute, others will choose tried and true pooch names, and then there are people who find inspiration in all sorts of places.

Well, a new report by My Dog’s Name, a resource for finding dog names, has now come out with a list of the most popular pooch names of the year, and many of them are pretty common. For female dogs, Bella and Abby top the list, while for male dogs, Milo and Bear are the most popular, although tried-and-true names like Daisy, Buddy and Max also make the list.

But there are a lot of folks out there finding inspiration from pop culture when naming their animals. “Star Wars” geeks love to name their pooches after the movie and the name Finn, inspired by the character in “The Last Jedi,” has increased in popularity 91% since 2016, while other “Star Wars”-inspired names like Chewy and Princess are also pretty common.

Of course some people like to be funny when naming their pooch, with Bacon topping the list of funny names, which also includes Banjo, Oreo and Waffles.

Top Female Dog Names

Bella Abby Daisy Luna Bailey Hazel Roxy Lola Piper Willow

Top Male Dog Names

Milo Bear Buddy Tiger Archie Charlie Teddy Duke Jasper Max

Top Funny Dog Names

Bacon Barney Biscuit Banjo Oreo Brownie Fifi Toto Waffles Boss

Source: MyDogsName