The Kardashians Sign Record-Breaking TV Deal

The KarJenners aren’t going anywhere. According to Variety, E! has renewed “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” through 2020. Originally, it was reported that the network gave the family a record $150-million payday.

While the exact number isn’t being disclosed, a source says the number is closer to $100-million.

“We recently celebrated the milestone 10th anniversary of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ on E! We have aired 13 wildly successful seasons of the franchise as well as 11 spinoffs, and Season 14 is off to a strong start,” an E! spokesperson says. “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Kardashians and they remain an important part of the E! family. We look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come.”

Source: Variety