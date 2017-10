WYCD invites you to meet Granger Smith absolutely free on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

You can meet him at noon at Szott M59 Chrysler Jeep Store, 6700 East Highland Road in White Lake, MI 48383.

You’ll have a chance to get autographed merchandise, check out his new “When The Good Guys Win” album, and hang out with Smith at his “Yee Yee” Pop Up Shop.

It’s all free! Come out and enjoy!