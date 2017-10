By: Rob Stone

Most of my friends and family know that when it comes to karaoke, my go to song is Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See”. It’s also a pretty cool question to ask country artists. Recently Luke Combs was hit with a bunch of questions and the karaoke one popped up.

So what song do you think he said was his go to?

Watch!

Who would’ve thought? Shania Twain – “Man, I Feel Like A Woman”? That’s hilarious!!!

Source: Taste of Country