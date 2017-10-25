Luke Bryan Loves Couples Costumes For Halloween

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Caroline Boyer (L) and co-host Luke Bryan attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Every year, Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline don special couples’ costumes for Halloween. Their get-ups are usually quite impressive, but there’s one costume that Luke still considers his favorite.“Me and Caroline did one year where I dressed up as an old lady, and she dressed up as a… she called herself a dirty old man. So, she went around, acting like an old man, saying snide comments to everybody.”

Luke has no idea what he and Caroline are going to be dressed up as this year, but he’s sure it will be good.

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live