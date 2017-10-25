LIST* Cities With The Longest & Most Stressful Commutes

A lot of people are looking forward to being scared on Halloween but there are a lot of folks who get scared on a daily basis when they think about getting into the car and dealing with their daily commute to work.

Well, in honor Halloween, Robert Half conducted a survey to uncover the spookiest (translation – longest) and most stressful commutes out there, questioning workers in 27 major cities about the length of their commute as well as the stress associated with it.

On average, workers spend about 49 minutes and 10 seconds commuting round-trip each day, but folks in Washington, DC have it the worst, with their average round-trip commute lasting 60 minutes and 42 seconds. On the flipside, folks in Salt Lake City, Utah have it the best with only a 40 minute and 41 second round-trip commute.

Cities With the Ten Worst Commutes In The U.S.

Washington, DC San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL New York, NY Dallas, TX Seattle, WA Boston, MA Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Austin, TX

But just because a commute takes awhile doesn’t mean those workers are the ones most stressed out. In fact, the poll finds that residents of Los Angeles have the most stressful commute, while those in Des Moines, Iowa are the least stressed.

Cities With The Ten Most Stressful Commutes In The U.S.

Los Angeles, CA Miami, FL Austin, TX Phoenix, AZ San Francisco, CA Houston, TX Dallas, TX Washington, DC New York, NY Atlanta, GA

Click here to see where your city landed on the spookiest and most stressful commute list.

Source: Robert Half