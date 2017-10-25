Kip Moore, Wade Brown and Randy Rogers Announce Joint Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

Country stars Kip Moore, Wade Brown and Randy Rogers are uniting for a joint tour.

Related: Kip Moore Releases New Track ‘Plead the Fifth’

Dubbed the “Tall Tales & the Truth Tour,” the acoustic trek is brief, only covering four dates spread out around the country: They play Denver, Colorado, on December 7th; Lincoln, Nebraska, on December 8th, Washington, D.C., on December 13th; and New York City on December 14th.

“This is something Randy and I have been cooking up for a while,” Moore said (via Nash Country Daily). “We’ve always had a great camaraderie, and a similar mantra, and so we thought it might be a cool way to share our stories in a more intimate setting with our fans. We did a show with Wade and mentioned the idea and then it all fell into place.”

“This tour with Kip is long overdue,” added Rogers. “We were label mates for years and have been talking about doing a tour together for a while. Adding lil’ buddy Wade Bowen to the mix just seemed like a natural fit. Guaranteed good times—both onstage and off.”

Tickets for all four shows go on sale this Friday, Oct. 27.