Brad Paisley to Sing National Anthem at World Series Game 2

Brad Paisley
Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

By Vicki Pepper

Brad Paisley is set to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” tonight (October 25th) for game two of the World Series.

Gospel Singer Keith Williams Jr. did the honors for game one, in which the Los Angeles Dodgers prevailed 3-1 over the Houston Astros.

“Thrilled and honored to sing our National Anthem at Game 2 of the World Series,” Brad posted on his Twitter account.

