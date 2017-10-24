Fidget Spinner, Halloween, Costume, Sexy

Website Sells Sexy Fidget Spinner Costume For Halloween

Filed Under: Costume, Fidget Spinner, Halloween, Sexy
(Source: Flickr/Robert Couse-Baker)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — You can run and you can hide, but in 2017 you could not avoid the massive hype that is the fidget spinner.

And while it’s not exactly a traditional sort of costume, it’s somehow being replicated for Halloween.

Introduction the sexy fidget spinner costume by Dolls Kill.

capture2 Website Sells Sexy Fidget Spinner Costume For Halloween

(Source: Dolls Kill)

The costume features remnants of a of a silver leotard, with cutouts in the mid-drift and back.  It also has two cheap plastic things that look like fidget spinners placed over each breast.

“Dolls Kill Fidget Me Spinner Costume cuz they can’t put ya down. This addicting costume includes a silver cut-out bodysuit with black spinners over your girlz. Complete your look with some black thigh-high boots and they won’t be able to get enough of ya!” the description reads.

The costume is currently being sold for $38.  Fidget spinner does not appear to be included.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live