Man Fined $149 for Singing What Song?

By: Rob Stone

There’s only one song I think people should get fined for singing. That song is Love Shack! It makes my ears bleed. Although it seems like a joke for someone to get a ticket for singing a particular song, one man in Canada did!

Apparently driving and singing is illegal in Canada. Police in Quebec pulled over Taoufik Moalla as he sang the 1990s hit “Everybody Dance Now” by C+C Music Factory. Police asked if he had been screaming. He told them he wasn’t and says he repeated, “Everybody dance now!” Police took this as screaming, which is illegal in Quebec, and slapped him with a $149 ticket, which he plans to appeal.

Who would do that? This song is classic!