Man Fined $149 for Singing What Song?

By Rob Stone
Filed Under: C+C Music Factory, cops, Everybody Dance Now, Karaoke, Man fined for singing, weird news
iStock

By: Rob Stone

There’s only one song I think people should get fined for singing. That song is Love Shack! It makes my ears bleed. Although it seems like a joke for someone to get a ticket for singing a particular song,  one man in Canada did!

Apparently driving and singing is illegal in Canada. Police in Quebec pulled over Taoufik Moalla as he sang the 1990s hit “Everybody Dance Now” by C+C Music Factory. Police asked if he had been screaming. He told them he wasn’t and says he repeated, “Everybody dance now!” Police took this as screaming, which is illegal in Quebec, and slapped him with a $149 ticket, which he plans to appeal.

Who would do that? This song is classic!

 

More from Rob Stone
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live