Kid Rock Announces New Album, 2018 Tour Dates

(WYCD) — Michigan’s own Kid Rock announced Tuesday the release date of his new album and a handful of 2018 tour dates.

His new album Sweet Southern Sugar will be released on November 3. It’s the first album recorded in Nashville and features his spontaneous summer releases “Greatest Show On Earth” and “Pu-Dunk,” as well as recent single “Tennesee Mountain Top.”

According to a release, the album ranges from country to classic rock, with a little rap sprinkled in between.

In addition to the new album, Rock will be hitting the road for his “Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018.”

The tour kicks off on January 19 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, and will continue with 21 shows from coast to coast.

No Michigan dates have been scheduled for the tour. Rock helped open Little Caesars Arena in September with six shows.