Kid Rock Announces New Album, 2018 Tour Dates

Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Michigan’s own Kid Rock announced Tuesday the release date of his new album and a handful of 2018 tour dates.

His new album Sweet Southern Sugar will be released on November 3. It’s the first album recorded in Nashville and features his spontaneous summer releases “Greatest Show On Earth” and “Pu-Dunk,” as well as recent single “Tennesee Mountain Top.”

According to a release, the album ranges from country to classic rock, with a little rap sprinkled in between.

In addition to the new album, Rock will be hitting the road for his “Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018.”

The tour kicks off on January 19 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, and will continue with 21 shows from coast to coast.

No Michigan dates have been scheduled for the tour.  Rock helped open Little Caesars Arena in September with six shows.

GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH TOUR DATES:
Jan. 19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 20 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 25 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre
Jan. 26 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre
Jan. 27 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre
Feb. 2 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Feb. 3 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Feb. 9 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
Feb. 10 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Feb. 16 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
Feb. 17 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Feb. 23 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 24 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
Mar. 2 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Mar. 3 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
Mar. 9 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Mar. 10 Nassau, NY – NYCB Live
Mar. 16 Chicago, IL – United Center
Mar. 17 Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center
Mar. 20 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Mar. 23 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Mar. 24 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

