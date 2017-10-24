Jana Kramer Lands First Number One

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns

Jana Kramer has her first number one. The singer’s new album, “Southern Girl City Lights,” debuts at number one on the “Billboard” Top Country Album chart, with 21,000 equivalent album units, 18,000 in traditional sales.

Also on the Top Country Album chart, Carly Pearce’s debut album “Every Little Thing” debuts at number four, while Russell Dickerson’sfull-length debut, “Yours,” lands at number five.

Meanwhile Luke Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours” tops the “Billboard” Country Airplay chart, making it his second number one single, following “Hurricane,” which topped the chart in May. And Kane Brown tops the Hot Country Songs chart for a second week with “What Ifs,” featuring Lauren Alaina.

Elsewhere on the chart:

  • Garth Brooks’ “Ask Me How I Know” lands at number ten on the Country Airplay chart this week, his first time in the Country Airplay Top Ten in almost ten years.
  • Kip Moore’s “More Girls Like You” is number one on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart. It is also number eight on the “Billboard” Hot Country Songs chart, his fourth Top Ten single.

Source: Billboard

