New Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductee Alan Jackson Releases New Song “The Older I Get”

The Country Music Hall of Fame held its Medallion Ceremony last night, inducting this year’s honorees into the HOF, including Alan Jackson, in the “Modern Era Artist” category, Jerry Reed, in the “Veterans Era Act” category, and songwriter Don Schlitz, in the “Songwriter” category.

Alan Jackson, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last night, just released the new song “The Older I Get.” “This song reflects a lot of how I feel these days,” Alan says in a statement. “It’s a good song. I really liked it, but the message was a little different when I first heard it.” He adds, “ I thought maybe it could be a little more positive about being older and wiser and more content, so they rewrote a few things, and this is how it ended up.”