Meet The Veteran That Builds Tiny Houses For Other Vets

By Frank Williams Jr.
Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images

After hearing the scary suicide statistics for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder – 22 a day, according to a 2012 report from the VA – Donnie Davis felt like someone should do something. As time went by, he realized he could be one of those someones.

So the Air Force veteran and former police officer started Operation Safe Haven, to provide housing for vets who need a little help getting back on their feet. The group has built four tiny houses on a 277-acre lakeside campground in Franklinville, New Jersey where veterans can stay for anywhere from a few weeks to a few years, depending on what they need.

The veterans get counseling and job placement help, in addition to a free place to stay and recuperate. “The whole idea is to give them a chance to stabilize,” Davis explains. “They don’t want handouts, but we are offering a hand.”

Source: People

