Maren Morris Announces Major Modeling Contract with Wilhelmina

By Scott T. Sterling

Maren Morris continues to blaze trails in country music, with the breakout star revealing that she’s signed a major modeling deal with the renowned Wilhelmina agency.

“This is one of the most exciting things for me personally just because I’ve always loved fashion and I’ve loved pushing the envelope and I just feel like taking it the next level with Wilhelmina,” she told People.

“For me to be their first country music signing of the agency is incredible. Bridging that fashion and country music gap is such an amazing step forward for them and our genre. And I think it will certainly bring country music and its artists into the conversation with the high-fashion world.”

“I think it’s important to establish you don’t need to look like this person to believe you’re worthwhile and beautiful,” Morris said of her look. “I think it’s been really inspiring to see my fans and young girls and girls my age look at me as someone to model after—you doesn’t need to look perfect or sound perfect.”

“I mean I’m five-foot-one, and I’ve got short brunette hair—I’m not the typical country-looking starlet,” she added. “But I think that’s what gravitates my fans to me and my music. I definitely have an edge to what I say in my songs and it translates visually as well to my personal style.”

Check out Morris’ announcement post below.