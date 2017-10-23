Justin Timberlake Confirmed As Super Bowl Halftime Performer

It’s official – Justin Timberlake is headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LII (52) Halftime Show, February 4th at Minneapolis’ Bank Stadium. The NFL confirmed the long rumored news yesterday, and J.T. tweeted the news with a video featuring good buddy Jimmy Fallon, in which he admits, “I DO have the time. Half the time…”

This will be Justin’s third time performing during the halftime show, which makes him the entertainer with the most halftime appearances. He first did it back in 2001 as part of *NSYNC with Britney Spearsand Aerosmith. He then returned to join Janet Jackson in 2004, which will forever be remembered as “Nipplegate,” when he pulled off part of her outfit exposing her nipple and breast.