Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Weds

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney is a married man. The singer wed fiancée Hannah Billingsley on Friday in Arkansas on his parents’ farm.

As for the ceremony, “People” reports it took place between two oak trees, and the couple’s nine-month-old son Asher was carried down the aisle. And Shay’s bandmate Dan Smyers had a very important role in the proceedings He and guitarist Justin Richards were groomsman. And of course the reception included plenty of music, including a tune that Shay wrote and performed just for his bride.

The couple is now honeymooning in Cancun, but before they left they posted a message of thanks to fans, writing, “Last night was perfect. Thanks for all the well wishes! Now off to our #honeymooney @HLB15.”