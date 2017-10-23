‘Country Rising’ Benefit Concert Adds ‘Downtown Jam’ Show

By Scott T. Sterling

With the upcoming Nov. 12 ‘Country Rising’ benefit concert in Nashville an immediate sell-out, organizers have scheduled a joint second show for the same night.

While the original Country Rising show will happen at Bridgestone Arena, the newly added second event, dubbed ‘Country Rising: Downtown Jam,’ is set for the nearby Ascend Amphitheater with a separate lineup of country acts.

According to Billboard, artists lined up for the Downtown Jam include Jon Pardi, Eric Paslay, Chris Janson, Carly Pearce, Tucker Beathard, Drake White, Lindsay Ell and Bailey Bryan, with additional acts to be announced.

Artists set for the Country Rising Bridgestone Arena show are Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire and more.

Both shows will benefit The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, dedicated to “support charitable initiatives to help victims of the September 2017 hurricanes — Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria,” according to a press release. The events will also benefit victims and those affected by the Route 91 shooting tragedy in Las Vegas.