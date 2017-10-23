Alan Jackson Releases New Song ‘The Older I Get’

Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

By Jackson Dodd

Alan Jackson has released new music, “The Older I Get,” his first studio recording since 2015.

“This song reflects a lot of how I feel these days,” the country singer said, in a press release. “It’s a good song; I really liked it, but the message was a little different when I first heard it. I thought maybe it could be a little more positive about being older and wiser and more content, so they rewrote a few things, and this is how it ended up.”

The lyrics are reflective and encouraging.

“The older I get / The more I think / You only get a minute / Better live while you’re in it / ‘Cause it’s gone in a blink,” he sings. “The older I get / The more thankful I feel / For the life I’ve had / And all the life I’m living still.”

Jackson’s “The Older I Get” will be featured on his upcoming album, to be released in 2018.

Listen to the new song below.

