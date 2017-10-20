The Internet Is Traumatized By This Poor Excuse For Macaroni And Cheese

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — There are two kinds of people who attend potlucks: those who bring food, and those who bring napkins.

Every once in a while, people will attempt to bring the bare minimum to a potluck.

Twitter user @coolstoryjanis‘ coworker recently pretended they were a “food potlucker” at a company event and results were horrific.

Warning: The following photo may be disturbing to some who love macaroni and cheese.

Look at the macaroni & cheese my coworker brought to our potluck today. Bruh. pic.twitter.com/TJ494IFjy5 — Jan Levinson (@coolstoryjanis) October 19, 2017

There are no words for how sad this is. THE CHEESE ISN’T EVEN MELTED!

Anyway, Twitter agreed with Jan.

Tell Brenda she needs to report to HR for her exit interview. — Melisandre Medici (@_MelisandreM) October 19, 2017

Running out the staff lounge room … pic.twitter.com/hfNvMcds5s — Tons of Fun (@tokenbeigechick) October 19, 2017

I would go home. This Mac n Cheese creates an unsafe work environment. https://t.co/7ROnWdfUPK — Morgan Campbell (@MorganPCampbell) October 19, 2017