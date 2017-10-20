The Internet Is Traumatized By This Poor Excuse For Macaroni And Cheese

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar
(WYCD) — There are two kinds of people who attend potlucks: those who bring food, and those who bring napkins.
Every once in a while, people will attempt to bring the bare minimum to a potluck.
Twitter user @coolstoryjanis‘ coworker recently pretended they were a “food potlucker” at a company event and results were horrific.
Warning: The following photo may be disturbing to some who love macaroni and cheese.
There are no words for how sad this is. THE CHEESE ISN’T EVEN MELTED!
Anyway, Twitter agreed with Jan.