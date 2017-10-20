McDonald's, Ad, Optical Illusion, Headache

New McDonald’s Add Will Give You A Headache

(JOERG KOCH/AFP/Getty Images)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — McDonald’s is attempting to send you a message with this optical illusion, but your brain might hurt before you figure it out.

The Magic Eye-style illusion posted on McDonald’s UK Twitter page is meant to get stomachs rumbling, but it’s leaving people with melted brains and sore eyes.

“Tag a mate who should read between the lines…” the post reads.

McDonald’s is unapologetic to those who are not lovin’ it, replying #SorryNotSorry to a commenter who said it “messed up my eyes.”

Give up on trying to see the message? Try holding your phone or screen far away from your eyes.

Still don’t see it?

Spoiler Alert: It says “Bring McNuggets.”

giphy 3 New McDonalds Add Will Give You A Headache

(Source: Giphy)

