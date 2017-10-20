Kelsea Ballerini Shares New Song ‘Miss Me More’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kelsea Ballerini has released a catchy new song titled “Miss Me More.”

Related: Kelsea Ballerini Shares Acoustic ‘Legends’

The poppy tune addresses what happened after the singer ended a relationship and rediscovered her independence and self-empowerment. In the chorus, Ballerini lets loose and expresses just how she feels when she finds realizes she can once again do all the things she couldn’t do when she had a significant other.

“I thought I’d miss you (but I didn’t)/ I thought it hurt me (but it didn’t)/ I thought I’d miss you/ I thought I’d miss you/ But I miss me more/ I miss my own beat to my own snare drum/ I miss my own sheets in the bed I’m made of/ I forgot I had dreams, I forgot I had wings, forgot who was before I ever kissed you/ Yeah, I thought I’d miss you, but I miss me more.”

The cut is the latest from Ballerini’s sophomore studio album Unapologetically, which is scheduled for release on November 3. The singer has already released “Legends” and “High School” from the new album.

Check out “Miss Me More” below: