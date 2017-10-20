Granger Smith Shares New Album Title Track ‘When the Good Guys Win’

Filed Under: Granger Smith
Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Granger Smith has shared a new song, “When the Good Guys Win.” It’s the title cut from his upcoming album, which is due Oct. 27.

Related: Granger Smith Announces ‘When the Good Guys Win’ Album and Tour Dates

“When the Good Guys Win” is the latest track revealed ahead of the full-length, following “Still Holds Up,” “You’re in It” and “Happens Like That.”

“Each of these 14 tracks fills an important space and it is my hope that they take you on a ride through peaks and valleys, from light-hearted to painfully honest and then back out again,” he explained about the new album in a press statement. “[I] wanted this album to be made of many moments. Moments that make you feel something down deep in your gut; moments that sound so familiar, yet bring a flavor you haven’t heard from me before. This album is very special to me and I can’t wait for the world to hear it!”

Check out Granger’s latest below.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live