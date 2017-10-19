Taylor Swift Teases New Single ‘Gorgeous’

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift fans won’t have to wait long to hear her next single.

Swift hit social media today (Oct. 19) to share a tease for her next new song, “Gorgeous,” which will be released tonight at midnight.

The short teaser clip reveals a heavily ’80s-inspired synth bass line and what sounds like a toddler saying the song’s title.

Swift’s new album Reputation, is set for release on Nov. 10. Check out the latest tease below.

