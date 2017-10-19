Pole Dancing Could Be on Track to Becoming an Olympic Sport

By Frank Williams Jr.
Getty Images: Ross Kinnaird

The International Pole Sports Federation (IPSF), which has officially existed since 2009, has been granted “observer status” by the Global Association of International Sports Federation (GAISF) which officially recognizes activities as a sport.

This move will allow the pole sports federation to apply for the Olympics once they are full members.

National pole dancing groups can now also apply for official recognition as a sport on the national level. Pole dancing joins the World Arm Wrestling Federation, the World Dodgeball Association, the International Table Soccer Federation (yes, foosball), and a few other lesser-known sports as Observers in the global sports organization.

