Miranda Lambert Reveals The Most Important Things In Her Life

Miranda Lambert graces the cover of this month’s “Redbook” magazine and inside reveals the three “M’s” that are most important in her life, and men isn’t one of them.

“Music and mutts,” she shares. “Pretty much all I live for are those two things.” The singer, who’s currently dating Anderson East then jokes, “Men used to be on that list, but I cut that one out. Just kidding!” But there is one more “M” that’s a priority for her. “The last one is Miranda,” she says.

On a more serious note, Miranda also talks about the struggles women in country music face when it comes to getting played on the radio. “It’s B.S., straight up!” she offers. “Carrie Underwood still struggles, and that just blows my mind because she’s got a million hits and she’s Carrie Freakin’ Underwood.” Miranda adds, “I tell them at the radio stations, ‘Just play one of us; it doesn’t have to be me. Then we all win.’ I’ll fight for it until I can’t no more.”