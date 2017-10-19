Miley & Jennifer OUT and Alicia Keys is Back on The Voice! [video]

By: Roxanne Steele

Alicia Keys is set to return to The Voice for season 14. That means Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson are OUT! Fan favorites Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will return along with first-time coach Kelly Clarkson joining the upcoming season. Watch the video reveal below.

NBC is thrilled to have the Grammy Award winning singer back in the chair!

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent. She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win.”

Clarkson had the honors of announcing Keys big return as fourth judge in a special video released by NBC.

No reasons were given on why Miley and Jennifer are not returning….. I’m still wishing Christina would come back!! So what do you think of Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson being on The Voice next season?