Miley & Jennifer OUT and Alicia Keys is Back on The Voice! [video]

Watch the fun video of Kelly Clarkson revealing Alicia Keys big return! By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, NBC, Season 14, The Voice
NBC/GettyImages
THE VOICE -- "Live Top 11" Episode: 1216A -- Pictured: Alicia Keys -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

     By: Roxanne Steele

Alicia Keys is set to return to The Voice for season 14.  That means Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson are OUT! Fan favorites Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will return along with first-time coach Kelly Clarkson joining the upcoming season. Watch the video reveal below.

NBC is thrilled to have the Grammy Award winning singer back in the chair!

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent. She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win.”

      Clarkson had the honors of announcing Keys big return as fourth judge in a special video released by         NBC.

No reasons were given on why Miley and Jennifer are not returning…..  I’m still wishing Christina would come back!! So what do you think of Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson being on The Voice next season?

