Trisha Yearwood’s Costume Just Won Halloween

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar
(WYCD) — The term “couple’s costume” usually means dressing up with your significant other.
But Trisha Yearwood took it different: She dressed up as her significant other of nearly 12 years.
Take a look at Trisha — er, Garth Brooks, in all her, uh, his glory.
This is not a #TBT! This is Saturday's episode of #TrishasKitchen! Do I make a good Garth? Sneak peek on my Facebook page and link in bio xo . . . . . . . . . . #TrishasKitchen #TSK #FoodNetwork #GarthBrooks #Halloween #Costume #HalloweenCostume #Food #HalloweenCandy #Recipe #SouthernKitchen #throwbackthursday #throwbackthursdays
The country star turned chef Instagrammed her costume ahead of her Halloween special of “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.”
Yearwood wore (and perhaps) borrowed a black and white shirt, similar to the one he wore for the cover of his 1992 album The Chase, completing the look with a headset mic, blue jeans, fake facial hair, and of course, a black cowboy hat.
She was joined by her friend, hairstylist Glenda Martin, who wore a curly blonde wig and brown blazer, acting as Yearwood.