This Little Girl Has The Best Reaction To Getting Teddy Bear With Deployed Dad’s Voice

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — A video showing a young girl’s reaction to her incredible birthday present is melting hearts everywhere.

In a video posted to Twitter, a 5-year-old opens her present, taking out a teddy bear wearing Army fatigues.

She squeezes the bear, and out comes her Dad’s voice — something she’s probably been missing while he’s been deployed.

“Oh my God, that’s Daddy!” she screams, squeezing the bear tightly.

Happy 5th birthday to the worlds cutest little girl EVER. Since my brother in law is deployed we planned this out & her reaction was priceless 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/HupSXgCxst — Mia. (@Mnveee) October 11, 2017

The emotional moment has gone viral with over tens of thousands of retweets and likes.

“We only had three weeks to spend with him before he had to leave and, of course, we have no contact with him … it’s basically he’s gone for nine weeks and a couple of days,” the mom, Vanessa Villegas told KSAT.com. “And after that, he has to go again for longer and so he won’t be back until April.”

Villegas added that her daughter, Ellianna has had a tough time adjusting to life without her father. She misses him terribly and has spent many nights crying herself to sleep.

“It really meant a lot to give that to her so she can play it every time she misses him and it helps her a lot,” Villegas told KSAT.com. “It’s tough but in the end, I know it’ll be worth it.”