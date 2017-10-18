LIST* The Top Fine Dining Restaurants In The World (& US)

More and more people these days are planning vacations based on a destination’s food, and if your mission is to sample the best restaurants the world has to offer you may want to listen up.

TripAdvisor has just come out with their 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards for best fine dining restaurants around the world, which is bound to get any good foodie thinking about their next vacation. The site determined their picks based on quantity and quality of reviews over a one-year period, coming up with a list of 400 places, along with separate lists for specific areas in the world.

While England is often thought of as a place with bad food, that reputation may be disappearing because the top spot on the World list goes to the The Black Swan at Oldstead in Oldstead, England, which gets five stars on the site, with 86% of reviewers rating it excellent.

Travelers’ Choice Top Ten Fine Dining Restaurants in the World:

The Black Swan at Oldstead – Oldstead, England Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons – Great Milton, England Maison Lameloise – Chagny, France L’Auberge de l’Ill – Illhaeusern, France Martin Berasategui – Lasarte, Spain Daniel – New York City, New York La Colombe – Constantia, South Africa David’s Kitchen – Chiang Mai, Thailand Maido – Lima, Peru El Celler de Can Roca – Girona, Spain

If you’d prefer to eat at the best fine dining restaurant in the United States you’ll simply have to book a plane ticket to New York, to sample the food at Daniel, Daniel Boulud’s flagship restaurant in the Big Apple, which earns the top spot, followed by Victoria & Albert’s in Orlando.

Travelers’ Choice Top Ten Fine Dining Restaurants In The U.S.:

Daniel – New York, NY Victoria & Albert’s – Orlando, FL Charleston Grill – Charleston, SC Alinea – Chicago, IL Chef and the Farmer – Kinston, NC Halls Chophouse – Charleston, SC Geronimo – Santa Fe, NM Mama’s Fish House – Paia, HI Restaurant Gary Danko – San Francisco, CA Merriman’s – Kapalua, Hawaii

Source: TripAdvisor