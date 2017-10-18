Spiders, House, Burned, Arizona

Killing Spiders With Propane Torch May Have Caused Fire

Filed Under: Arizona, House, Burned
(Picture: Tucson Fire Department)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — One person found out the hard way the true danger of a blow torch when he tried to destroy spiders in his home using fire.

Instead of simply removing the eight-legged pests, the person accidentally burned their house to the ground.

According to the Tuscon Fire Department, fire crews were called to the blaze Sunday night and when they arrived, they described seeing a woman being carried out  of the burning house by her son and several neighbors.

The woman reportedly suffered minor injuries.

It took 11 minutes and approximately 23 firefighters to control the fire, according to Metro.com.

ABC15 reports the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters suspect the blaze was a result of using a propane torch to burn spiders and spider webs from under the trailer.

 

