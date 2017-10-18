Kane Brown Makes Billboard History By Topping Five Charts At Once

Kane Brown makes history this week by claiming the Number One spot on all five Billboard country charts. He is the very first artist ever to top Billboard’s Top Country Albums, Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Songs charts simultaneously. His latest single, “What Ifs,” featuring Lauren Alaina, is also his very first Number One hit.

Kane tells us “It feels awesome, it’s something that I . . . it’s been a milestone of mine for a while now, going on two years, and I’m just glad that me and my team finally got it.”

With 43,000 total consumption, Kane’s Deluxe Edition release propels his self-titled album to first-week showings of Number One on Billboard Top Country Albums and Top Five on the all-genre Billboard 200 charts. The original version of the album also debuted at Number One on the Billboard Top Albums and Top 10 on the Billboard200. It remains country’s best-selling new-artist debut of the past three years.

Kane sits at the top of the Country Digital Songs chart with “Heaven,” one of four new songs on the Kane Brown Deluxe Edition.