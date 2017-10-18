Kit Harington has revealed how he recently went to a costume party dressed as his “Game of Thrones” character Jon Snow.

The actor claimed that fiancée Rose Leslie forced him to commit the faux pas.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, Harington explained: “Recently I went to a 30th birthday party and the theme was ‘bad taste.’ I was in Aberdeen, and I left it really late to get a costume.”

“So I went to the one costume shop that was open … and the woman who worked there said, ‘You know, you really look like the guy from ‘Game of Thrones,’ and I’ve got a ‘Game of Thrones’ outfit.”

“And she pulled out a Jon Snow costume, and Rose just whispered in my ear, ‘I won’t love you if you don’t wear it … You should do it.’”

Harington described the experience as “really embarrassing.”

He added: “The people bringing round canapes were looking at me, thinking, ‘You sad man! You’ve come dressed as your character.’ I think the woman in the shop realized who I was as I was leaving.”

“But that’s even sadder – me going to a fancy dress shop and buying a Jon Snow costume.”

Link: http://nypost.com/2017/10/17/jon-snow-went-to-costume-party-dressed-as-jon-snow/