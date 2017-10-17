Northern California, Wildfires, Tortoise, Rescue

This Story About A Tortoise In The California Wildfires Will Make You Smile

(Source: Facebook/Napa Valley Equine)

(WYCD) — A search-and-rescue team found an unlikely animal in need of evacuation amid the raging Northern California wildfires.

The Napa County Animal Service found a 200-pound, 85-year-old tortoise Friday in a remote location.

The the team quickly gathered a crew in an attempt to relocate the animal, according to Napa Valley Equine, an animal hospital.

The facility posted a video to Facebook showing a team of four people, including two veterinarians, lifting the large reptile onto a tarp and then into a wheelbarrow in order to get it off the property, which had limited road access.

No word on the tortoise’s condition.  We hope it’s doing OK!

Fire officials have called this one of the deadliest outbreaks of wildfires to ever hit the state, killing at least 40 people and destroying about 5,700 structures in the past week.

