Now You Can Order Food on Facebook!

By: Rob Stone
The social network’s newest feature is called “Order Food” and allows a user to order grub from local restaurants.
Facebook has teamed up with food ordering services such as eatStreet, Delivery.com, ChowNow and Olo.
When you use the feature you’ll be shown a list of participating restaurants in the area, and then you can choose pick up or delivery.
If you choose delivery with a restaurant that has a partnership with more than one delivery service you will get to choose which service you’d like to use.