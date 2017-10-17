#MeToo Raises Sexual Assault Awareness; Shania Twain Shares Her Story

Alyssa Milano is using “Me, Too” to show the world just how pervasive sexual harassment and assault really is. She started the hashtag movement with a tweet – “If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote, ‘Me too,’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

According to Twitter, #MeToo has been tweeted at least a half a million times, with The ‘Gram getting some play, too. Celebrities like Debra MessingAnna PaquinSophia BushRose McGownLady Gaga, and Rosario Dawson have shared their stories of harassment or assault.

Shania Twain is one of the many famous women who are recounting their experiences with sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“In my youth, I encountered those moments of men in the industry trying to dominate me, you know, physically,” she tells the British newspaper “Metro.” “It’s a terrible feeling. I always escaped, thankfully unscathed, but psychologically it’s intimidating and just ugly.”

She adds, “It’s scary first of all… humiliating. Nothing gets done about it because you don’t feel like you’re in a position to do anything about it.”

