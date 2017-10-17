MeToo Raises Sexual Assault Awareness; Shania Twain Shares Her Story

Alyssa Milano is using “Me, Too” to show the world just how pervasive sexual harassment and assault really is. She started the hashtag movement with a tweet – “If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote, ‘Me too,’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

According to Twitter, #MeToo has been tweeted at least a half a million times, with The ‘Gram getting some play, too. Celebrities like Debra Messing, Anna Paquin, Sophia Bush, Rose McGown, Lady Gaga, and Rosario Dawson have shared their stories of harassment or assault.

Shania Twain is one of the many famous women who are recounting their experiences with sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“In my youth, I encountered those moments of men in the industry trying to dominate me, you know, physically,” she tells the British newspaper “Metro.” “It’s a terrible feeling. I always escaped, thankfully unscathed, but psychologically it’s intimidating and just ugly.”

She adds, “It’s scary first of all… humiliating. Nothing gets done about it because you don’t feel like you’re in a position to do anything about it.”

Because I was shamed and considered a "party girl" I felt I deserved it. I shouldnt have been there, I shouldn't have been "bad" #metoo — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 16, 2017

For those whispering #metoo instead of posting: you are loved, believed and cared for. You are brave. Your safety is most important. — Cait Erin (@CaitLosson) October 16, 2017

To those of who have blamed yourself for years, who said “I shouldn’t have put myself in that situation” it’s not your fault #MeToo — Britney Moyer (@moyer_britney) October 16, 2017