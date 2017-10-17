Man Accused Of Stealing $1.2-Million Worth Of…Fajitas

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Mark Gail/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Gilberto Escaramilla was stealing from his employer and managed to make off with $1.2-million worth of goods. His loot? Fajitas.

It turns out the Juvenile Justice Department employee in Cameron County had been ordered hundreds of pounds worth of fajitas to his department, then sell them off to his own customers. Escaramilla’s side hustle was discovered after a delivery of 800-pounds of fajitas was made while he was out of the office. It was then discovered that he had been selling off the fajitas for nine years.

“If it wasn’t so serious, you’d think it was a ‘Saturday Night’ Live skit,” District Attorney Luis V. Saenz says. “But this is the real thing.” Escaramilla is now facing first degree felony theft charges.

Source: UPI

