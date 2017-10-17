Scare Away Hunger 5K, ‘Wigs 4 Kids’, ALS Benefit & More! Details in ‘Hometown Rundown’

So many great charity events around town and ‘Hometown Rundown’ is a place to share your event! Feel free to email us your fundraiser. Send the details to Roxanne@wycd.com

MaComb Mall Host 4th Annual Cut-A-Thon Talent Show, Princess & Pirate Party on Sat. Oct. 21st to benefit Wigs 4 Kids! Great family fun event throughout the mall for a GREAT cause! A Princess & Pirate Tea/Punch Party takes place near the Kohl's Court for $10 per person with reserved seating from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm. Kids can come dressed as a princess, pirate costume or come dressed as they are to enjoy tea & punch served by queens! Get a fresh look and donate your hair to Wigs 4 Kids for a $20 donation! For all the details visit www.wigsforkids.org

Back the Blue Arts & Crafts Show hosted by PLEA Foundation on Oct. 21st 9a-5p and Oct. 22nd 11a -4p at Lutheran High Northwest in Rochester Hills 1000 Bagley Dr. All the money raised goes towards purchasing K9 bullet-proof vest for local K9 Officers. For more info click HERE or visit their Facebook page! Search Plea foundation.

7th Annual Scare Away Hunger 5K Run/Walk on Sunday Oct. 22nd Join this great family friendly race to benefit the Rochester Neighborhood House which provides food, clothing, emergency financial assistance and self-sufficiency services to neighbors in need. Join this great community event with tons of activities for kids like face painting, crafts, games, music and dancing. Check in starts at 2p race begins at 3p For more details and to register visit scareawayhungerrun.org

4 Star 4 Mile Race and Vets Fest on Sun. Nov. 5th in Downtown Detroit! Walk or run to honor a service member and stay after the race and join WYCD at the Vets Fest at Hart Plaza! Fun for the whole family! For more info visit armedservicessalute.com

St. Jude Detroit Gala at Henry Ford Museum on Nov. 10th at 6:30p. Join WYCD for this important fundraiser for St. Jude. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, dinner, live and silent auctions and hear families share their St. Jude story. Tickets are $250 or a table of 10 for $2,500. For more info or to purchase tickets visit www.stjude.org

Wyandotte Warriors Hockey Team hosting a benefit game for ALS of Michigan on Sat. Nov. 11th at the Lincoln Park Community Center 3525 Dix Hwy in Lincoln park. Doors open at 4p and the puck drops at 6p. After the passing of one of their teammates grandfather from ALS, the team wants to continue to raise money for ALS of Michigan and help find a cure for this terrible disease. 50% of the proceeds from the evening will be directly donated to ALS of Michigan. For more info click HERE!

Country Concert Cancer Benefit on Sunday Nov. 19th 4pm at Freddy’s Bar & Grill in Clinton Township. Friends don’t let friends fight cancer alone so join this country benefit for Erin Fecko who’s fighting stage 3 breast cancer. Erin has 2 little kids and needs our support! Live performances from Kari Homes, Katie Marie, and RJ Harper. We hope you join us out there for a great night of country music for a great cause! For info visit their facebook page!