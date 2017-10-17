Big & Rich to Headline ‘Vegas Strong: A Night of Healing’

The duo played the Route 91 Harvest festival before the shooting began.
By Robyn Collins

Country super-duo Big & Rich, “Burning House” singer Cam and an unrevealed guest will play a free benefit concert in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 19. Vegas Strong: A Night of Healing will honor victims, survivors and first responders from the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting tragedy.

The event will be held at Orleans Arena and free tickets are available here.

While the concert is free, organizers will accept donations at the show, with proceeds going to the Las Vegas Victim’s Fund created by County Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

Big & Rich played the Route 91 Harvest festival the night of the mass-shooting.

 

