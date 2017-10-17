Are You Down For The Seven-Day Sex Challenge?

By Frank Williams Jr.

We’ve all been guilty of pushing sex to the bottom of the priorities list when we’re incredibly busy or just exhausted from our non-stop lives. And sometimes we’re just not in the mood. But having a healthy sex life is key to feeling connected to your partner, so it’s important to make the time.

There are lots of ways to spice things up in your relationship, but this seven-day challenge is a great start. It’s pretty easy, you just spend a week doing it every day. Even when you’re busy, even when you’re tired, you just do it. Check out the day-by-day goals and see if you and your partner are ready for the challenge, bonus points if you do the add-ons.

  • Day 1: Have sex. Optional add-on: make time for morning sex.
  • Day 2: Have sex. Optional add-on: do it in a new place.
  • Day 3: Have sex. Optional add-on: give props a try.
  • Day 4: Have sex. Optional add-on: focus on foreplay.
  • Day 5: Have sex. Optional add-on: try a new position.
  • Day 6: Have sex. Optional add-on: shag in the shower.
  • Day 7: Have sex. Optional add-on: act out your favorite fantasy.

Source: POPSUGAR

