Thomas Rhett’s Family Hit the Halloween Pumpkin Patch

Filed Under: Thomas Rhett

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s starting to look a lot like Halloween.

Thomas Rhett and his family got into the spirit of the fall season with a visit to a local Nashville pumpkin patch.

Related: Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Celebrate 5th Anniversary with Adorable Instagram Posts 

“To watching hocus pocus 4 million times before Halloween and to carving Willa Gray’s first pumpkin,” the country star posted on Instagram along with a photo of his family amidst a sea of pumpkins.

Rhett’s wife, Lauren, also shared memories of the pumpkin patch visit, posting a pic of the couple’s two daughters peering through the eyes of a giant pumpkin head cut-out.

“Willa Gray loving fall, pumpkins & Halloween…AJ will learn to love it we hope haha🎃,” she wrote next to the photo of her daughters’ very different facial expressions in the photo.

See the adorable images below.

To watching hocus pocus 4 million times before Halloween and to carving Willa Gray's first pumpkin👻

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

Willa Gray loving fall, pumpkins & Halloween...AJ will learn to love it we hope haha🎃

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live