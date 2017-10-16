Montgomery Gentry Share ‘Better Me’ Lyric Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Montgomery Gentry have shared a new lyric video for “Better Me,” a song slated for the band’s upcoming new album expected early next year.

The Troy Gentry-led track was recorded before the singer was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sept. 8. The video features the track’s lyrics interspersed with still shots of the duo.

“What can I say, this song says it all,” Eddie Montgomery said (via Billboard). “Troy never sounded better. This video is like a walk down memory lane for me and T-Roy over the years. So many great memories. I am glad to share this with our friends.”

