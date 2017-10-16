Las Vegas, Shooting, Survivors, Tattoos, Powerful, Route 91 Harvest Festival

Las Vegas Shooting Survivors Get Powerful Memorial Tattoos

Filed Under: Route 91 Harvest Festival, Shooting, survivors, Tattoos
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: A banner hangs on the fence at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Some of the survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 decided to memorialize that day with permanent ink, and they’ve shared their messages behind their new tattoos on social media.

Jason Aldean was close to ending his set on the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a lone gunman opened fire into the crowd from his hotel room overlooking the audience, killing at least 58 people and wounding nearly 500 others.  The shooting is the worst in modern American history.

A number of the survivors have turned to tattoo artists to capture their thoughts and memorialize the impact of that day.

One Instagram user named Michael shared a picture of the festival’s logo inside a circle, including the date of the shooting and adorned by a rose.

“We will never forget,” he writes, accompanied by the hashtags #route91harvest #vegastrong and  #countrystrong.

We will never forget. #route91harvest #vegastrong #countrystrong

A post shared by Michael (@liftedgifted) on

Another user named Alexis said she was with her mom and friends when the shooting started.

“I put a permanent reminder on my body to constantly remind myself that it so easily could’ve been me that was killed,” she wrote to accompany her tattoo of the Route 91 logo with the shooting date and the Vegas skyline. “I don’t know how or why I wasn’t but not a day will ever go by that I’m not thankful to be alive.”

One user named Jordan shared her tattoo of a large and vivid floral tattoo with the date and the phrase, “Country Strong.”

“This is a day I will never forget,” she writes. “This day changed me in so many ways, both good and bad, but I have hope that one day I will be able to live a normal life again and heal from this traumatic event. Forever thankful for the life I was given.”

 

