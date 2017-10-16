Kacey Musgraves Ties The Knot

Congratulations are in order for Kacey Musgraves. The singer married fiancé Ruston Kelly on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in Tennessee.

The day of the nuptials Kacey tweeted “Today,” along with a bride emoji, confirming she was headed to the altar, while Ruston shared a photo from the night before, noting, “Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn’t be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union.”

Although they haven’t shared specifics about the ceremony it sure sounds like they had a great bash. Kacey shared a photo of her wilted bouquet, writing, “The sweet morning after the most unbelievably magical night.” Meanwhile, Ruston, who changed his Instagram tag to “Just Married,” added his own photo of what appears to be a group of guests, noting, “Last night was incredible. To all of our people who came and gave their love and wished us well and danced their a**es off: thank you so very much.”

Today. 👰🏻💕 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 14, 2017